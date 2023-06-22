Watch Lauren Jauregui and Halsey Perform “Strangers” on TV

It’s time you watch the first TV performance of the latest LGBT love song “Strangers” on Today Show. It’s was a performance that everyone wanted to happen and it happened on this Friday on The Today show.

This new song “Strangers” by Halsey features Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony). It’s one of her latest singles that will become a part of her upcoming LP titled “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom”.

When talking about the song, Halsey told The Zach Sang Show that she wanted the song to have some meaning. She wanted it to sound real and believable. Halsey’s efforts have definitely given a lot of life to this song. It now sounds really good – a song with a purpose and a meaning. There is that sexual tension and longing that makes this song great. You are going to feel it as you listen to the song.

In the song, you hear the singer talks about the ‘same damn hunger’ that infects all lovers. They want to touch each other and they want to be loved. You might not hear this kind of content on morning TV shows but it should be a part of such shows as the LGBT community needs more visibility. Now watch this performance below and listen to this amazing LGBT anthem.

Listen to “Stronger” by Halsey and Lauren Jauregui