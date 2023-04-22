Watch: Lana Del Rey releases video for ‘Carmen’

Lana Del Rey has treated her fans to another artsy offering with the video for new single ‘Carmen’, the latest to be taken from her hit debut album Born To Die. The video is made up of numerous old movie clips interspersed with shots of the singer – showing that her obsession with the ‘Golden Age’ of celebrity and style is still going strong! Watch the video here and let me know what you think in the comments below:

In other Lana news, the singer has been confirmed to perform live on the BBC’s talent show The Voice UK next Sunday (29 April). Let’s hope she does a better job of it than the train-wreck performance on Saturday Night Live earlier in the year!