Watch Kylie Minogue Perform “Dancing” LIVE for the first time

Kylie Minogue has delivered her first LIVE performance for her latest single “Dancing” and it’s nothing less than incredible. She appeared in a white jumpsuit covered with rhinestone and cowboy boots. She seemed so perfectly ready to perform that you knew she’d deliver a mesmerizing performance. And boy, she did exactly that.

The Australian pop icon performed this “Dancing” live on Ant & Dec’s Takeaway show. During her performance, she was accompanied by dancers who helped her make the performance even better. The audience also played a major role in lifting Kylie as they cheered from the very beginning to the end of the performance. Even the host of the show joined in during her performance. Now that’s what you call an infectious performance.

This performance came at a time when the Australian hitmaker had already made some important announcements. She revealed the dates for her UK tour and also broke the news that she will be part of this year’s White Party. She will also be handing over awards at BRIT Awards this year. Now considering that she has so much going on, it was important for her to deliver a great performance. I hope this performance helps her latest single “Dancing” turn into a major hit. Would that happen? Only time could tell. Go ahead and watch this video.

Watch Kylie Minogue performing “Dancing” LIVE