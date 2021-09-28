Watch Katy Perry “Small Talk” Music Video

Katy Perry has premiered the official music video for “Small Talk.” She is definitely one of the best when it comes to music videos. In a time when budget and quality for music videos is low, it’s a blessing to have Katy Perry around. The pop star always tries to shine with her music videos and to be honest, a huge part of her success has to owe to her fabulous music videos.

The music video for “Small Talk” is directed by Tanu Muino. The visual is extremely stylish and full of color. However, the song isn’t that colorful itself as it’s about emotions after a breakup. Nevertheless, with its sharp colors, the video captures the essence of the early lines of the track where its all about being happy in a relationship.

For the music video, Katy has used dogs. She, a puppy, finds a papa dog and wins a treat for him. This makes the daddy dog fall in love with Katy. The song is co-written by Johan Carlsson and Charlie Puth. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Small Talk” by Katy Perry