Watch: Kasabian – ‘Bumblebee’

The press cycle for Kasabian’s latest album 48:13 is starting to wind down now – after the highs of the album hitting number one and the Leicester band basically owning summer with their homecoming show and closing Glastonbury.

Next up for them is their sell-out UK tour in autumn, but before that they’ve released a video for new single ‘Bumblebee’, which now appears to be spelt ‘bumblebeee’.

Watch the video:

Here’s the full dates for Kasabian’s upcoming UK tour in November and December.

November

Wed 19th GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro

Fri 21st LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Sat 22nd BIRMINGHAM, LG Arena

Sun 23rd CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Tue 25th BOURNEMOUTH, Bournemouth International Centre

Wed 26th BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre

Fri 28th NOTTINGHAM, Capital FM Arena

December

Mon 1st LONDON, O2 Brixton Academy (5 Night Stand)

Tue 2nd LONDON, O2 Brixton Academy (5 Night Stand)

Thu 4th LONDON, O2 Brixton Academy (5 Night Stand)

Fri 5th LONDON, O2 Brixton Academy (5 Night Stand)

Sat 6th LONDON, O2 Brixton Academy (5 Night Stand-All Nighter)

Mon 8th DUBLIN, The O2

Tues 9th BELFAST, Odyssey Arena

Thu 11th NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Fri 12th MANCHESTER, Phones 4u Arena

Sat 13th SHEFFIELD, Motorpoint Arena