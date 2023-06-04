Jack White
Watch: Jack White – ‘Lazaretto’ video

Like the song itself, there’s a lot going on in the new video for Jack White’s ‘Lazaretto’ – the title track from his upcoming album.

At different stages of the vid there’s a bull raging about, bullets and baseballs smashing glass, Jack wearing a horrible suit doing lots of cool guitar poses and then a guy with a tattoo of the album cover on his chest turns up. All in a days work for Jack I suppose…

Watch the video below:

Lazaretto, the album, is out next week on Jack White’s own Third Man Records. Preorder it below…

