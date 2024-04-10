Watch: Foals play ‘Inhaler’ and ‘My Number’ live on US TV

Foals are over in the US of A to play at Coachella this weekend and next, and were on US talkshow Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night playing Holy Fire singles ‘Inhaler’ and ‘My Number’.

Unsurprisingly, they were pretty awesome – despite Yannis sounding a bit gruff! Watch both performances below:

The Coachella festival in California runs over two weekends and as well as Foals, Blur, The Stone Roses, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, Sigur Ros, James Blake, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and loads more will be there. So not too shabby then!