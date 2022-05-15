Watch “Fall In Line” Music Video Teaser by Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato’s collaboration “Fall In Line” is a powerful ballad that has received fan approval unlike the earlier tracks that Christina Aguilera premiered from her upcoming album Liberation. The track went straight to the top of iTunes chart and was downloaded thousands of times. The collaborators also performed this track at the respectable Billboard Music Awards 2018.

Now we are also getting a music video for the song and Christina Aguilera has already given us a preview of the video. The music video will help the girls keep the momentum going. The preview f the music video came out yesterday on May 22. The preview of the upcoming music video shows some footage from Christina and Demi performing at the Billboard Music Awards. You will see some home movies in the short snippet that we have seen so far.

The collaborating singers already dropped a lyric video for the song when they premiered the song a few weeks back. That video had over six million views. Considering that, the music video will rack a lot more once it comes out. I’m sure a lot of fans are excited and they are waiting anxiously for the music video to come out. Watch the preview below.

Watch MV Snippet for “Fall In Line” by Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato