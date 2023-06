Very promising new Manchester band Echoes have today revealed the video for their epic new single ‘Part Of The Echoes’.

The video was directed by Lea Amiel and Nicolas Libersalle (Lea et Nicolas Features) and depicts a young couple doing the important things in life – having fun and making love. Check it out:

‘Part Of The Echoes’ is out on 8 July via Killing Moon Records. Check out Embers website for full details.