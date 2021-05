I covered brotherly duo Drenge’s new single ‘Backwaters’ on a recent New Music Roundup and described their sound as like a more punk-rock version of The Smiths (I think it’s because the vocals sound a bit like Morrissey!)

Today Eoin and Rory Loveless have revealed the promo video for ‘Backwaters’, which is a good old fashioned bleak depiction of teenage life in rural Northern England. Fun times.

‘Backwaters’ is out on 1 July on Mad Mark / Infectious.