Watch Camila Cabello Perform “Never Be The Same” on Dancing on Ice

Camila Cabello is in the UK and she is making her presence felt through her TV appearance. Earlier, she performed “Havana” on Graham Norton Show and now the Havana-hitmaker has appeared on UK Dancing On Ice show to perform “Never Be The Same”. Camila played the electric guitar and sang the song while dressed in a gorgeous black costume as dancers skated around her on the ice. It was definitely one of her best live performances so far.

The performance on ITV 1’s show had a very cool vibe to it. After all, it was Camila’s first performance on the ice. It went really well as you could tell by looking at Camila’s face. She was really excited and enjoyed every moment of this performance as the crowd gave her everything she needed – cheers and claps for her performance.

Just as Camila did earlier with her TV performance of “Never Be The Same”, she had to change a verse this time as well. There was no “nicotine, heroine, morphine” verse. Instead, it was replaced with a verse on the similar rhyme. Now that’s a shame consider British TV can’t allow Camila to sing her original lyrics. Why does she need to change lyrics for every TV performance? It was a show with adult audience and I don’t feel ITV 1 needed to change the lyrics. Nevertheless, Camila rocks even if you make her change the lyrics. You are going to absolutely adore her after watching this TV performance. Give it a try below.

Watch Camila Cabello performing “Never Be The Same” on TV