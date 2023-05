Arctic Monkeys have today revealed the promo video for ‘One For The Road’ – the latest single to be taken from their AM album.

Shot in black and white, the video sees the members of the band drive tractors on the way to a cool looking field-based gig. There’s nothing much more to it than that really.

Watch the video below:

‘One For The Road’ is out on 9 December as a 7″ vinyl