Watch: Arctic Monkeys Track ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ at gig in US

As a warm up to their appearance at the Sasquatch music festival in the US this weekend, Arctic Monkeys played their first gig in over a year in California last night – and debuted a brand new track called ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ in the process.

There’s no word yet on whether ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ will be featuring on their rumoured new album, but what we do know from the fan footage below is that it’s another slow-burning, drug-rock tune very much in the style of their last album Suck It And See. So it seems their fascination with Queens Of The Stone Age is still going strong!

Watch Arctic Monkeys perform ‘Do I Wanna Know’ below: