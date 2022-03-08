Watch Alicia Keys At Her Extremely Charming Self on Jimmy Fallon [Dominates the famous Whisper Challenger]

Alicia Keys was at Jimmy Fallon’s Late Night show on Thursday night. She showed up with some crazy energy and joyful mood. She played Fallon’s popular games and totally enjoyed every second she spent on Jimmy Fallon’s show.

Apart from the games and challenges, she also talked about her son and her husband. She took part in Fallon’s famous Whisper Challenge where the guest puts on noise-canceling headphones while Jimmy sings songs. The guest is to guess the sound by looking at Jimmy Fallon’s mouth. Now that’s some serious challenge. Alicia Keys appeared very relaxed throughout the challenge. The rounds went on as both struggled but Alicia started dominating when Fallon failed to decipher “It Takes Two”. It was a cute little game that you can see in the video I shared below.