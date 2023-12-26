Video Review: “Nightingale” by Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has just unleashed a special gift for her fans on this Christmas. It’s Merry Christmas from Demi for all Lovatics with the video release of “Nightingale”. You can now watch official video for “Nightingale” at the end of this review.

The video was released last night on YouTube through VEVO. Although we expected a colorful video considering the time of release of the video (Christmas), it turns out to be a black and white from Demi. Despite the video being a decent effort to wish Merry Christmas to her fans, Demi probably knows that this isn’t a track worth getting radio air time or beating a track on pop charts by any means. If she releases it regularly, this would turn out to be a huge flop. We’re sure Queen Demi knows this and that’s the reason she decided to release it as a Christmas gift for her fans instead of a opting for a commercial release.

The video of “Nightingale” shows Demi perform in a concert, take selfies, and enjoy being around her fans. She is seen in many cities, apparently places where she recently performed. Watch the video after the jump.

Watch “Nightingale” by Demi Lovato