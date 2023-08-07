V Festival preview

The V Festival has gradually become a favourite and high-profile fixture in the summer festival calendar. With over eighty bands spread over two sites, this year’s V looks set to be the best ever. Here, we take a closer look at the weekend ahead.

V Festival line-up

As befitting a festival of V’s stature, this year’s headliners are two of the biggest rock acts in the world right now. Kings Of Leon, set to release the follow-up to the all-conquering Only By The Night next month, have already begun drip-feeding their new material to fans during recent festival appearances – so their set promises to be one of the highlights of the entire festival season.

At the other end of the promotional spectrum, Kasabian are on the victory lap of their West Ryder… tour and look set to deliver a triumphant and celebratory performance before they head back to the studio.

Other notable performances on the main stage include Editors, The Courteeners, The Coral, Passion Pit and Faithless.

Away from the main stage this year’s V Festival boasts an array of eclectic talent. Headlining the 4 Music stage, The Prodigy will be bringing a bit of dance to the fields of Chelmsford and Stafford. The ever reliable and popular Doves, who never fail to sparkle on a festival stage, share the 4 Music stage with the likes of Florence And The Machine, Calvin Harris, White Lies, Plan B and Jamie T.

Elsewhere, there promises to be great performances by the likes of The Charlatans, Goldfrapp, Air and the irrepressible Shaun Ryder!

With so many watchable bands and artists, this year’s V should be the most memorable yet and boasts a host of intriguing performances. Head to the V website for the full line-up.

V Festival weather forecast

For those heading to one of the V Festival sites, the weather is sure to have a massive affect on your weekend. Below we look at the forecast for both sites:

Hylands Park:

At the moment the Chelmsford site appears to be the driest of the two with temperatures peaking at about 25 degrees. Some showers could be expected though, and it will rain in the lead-up to the weekend – so expect a wet and muddy site!

Weston Park:

Unlike Chelmsford, rain is pretty much guaranteed for the Stafford site – so wellies will be well needed. At the minute it looks like sunshine and showers, but with a lot of rain falling between now and then the site will be a mud bath before the gates open on Friday.

Keep up to date with the changeable weather at Metcheck.com.



