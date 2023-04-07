07 APR

Two Door Cinema Club Album ‘almost done’…


Northern Irish three-piece Two Door Cinema Club have revealed their new album is almost completed. The band are currently in an LA studio putting the finishing touches to the follow-up to well-received debut album Tourist History with acclaimed producer Jacknife Lee (U2, REM, Weezer).

The band made their announcement via their official Twitter account, after being bombarded by fans for news on the new album:

It’s still unclear whether recently debuted tracks ‘This Is Moon’, ‘Sleep Alone’ and ‘Handshake’will be included on the album, but with a host of summer festival dates lined up I’m sure all will be revealed soon!

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.trukania www.trukania.com https://www.trukania.com asuransi asuransi terbaik asuransi KTA asuransi mobil asuransi rumah asuransi prudential trukania digital marketplace Freelance Services Marketplace Freelance Services Freelance Services Marketplace d-pari https://www.d-pari.com d-pari.com blogs wordpress Tools tools ecogreenpark.co.id http://www.ecogreenpark.co.id belanja online berita hari ini berita hari ini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *