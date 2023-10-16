Listen: …Trail Of Dead stream new album ‘Lost Songs’

Post-hardcore veterans …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead are releasing their eighth studio album Lost Songs next week – but you can get a sneak peek by streaming it in full below.

Featuring the singles ‘Catatonic’ and ‘Up To Infinity’, the album has been dedicated to Pussy Riot and, according to singer Conrad Keely, is a response to “the apathy to real world events that has plagued the independent music scene now for over a decade.”

Lost Songs is available to stream now over at SPIN, but if you are a Spotify user you can stream it below:





