Tove Lo Cries in the Music Video For, “Hey You Got Drugs?”. Watch Here:

Back in November, the Swedish singer and songwriter, “Tove Lo” shared her third studio album called, “Blue Lips”.

From the album, she has shared a new music video for the song, “Hey You Got Drugs?”. The song was co-written by Tove Lo with Alex Hope.

She shared her views about the video on Instagram when she posted, “I heard your wishes babes. Here’s something pretty beautiful we put together for ‘hey you got drugs?,’ Thank you for your endless love and support. You’re all magic.”

Back to the music video, it was directed by Brewer and was premiered via YouTube.

The visuals see Tove Lo on a tour and also shows some backstage scenes from the tour. It barely sees the stage performance and is more about the backstage appearances.

The scene when she enters in her dressing room and then cries while sitting on the chair, that made me feel heavy.

Watch the music video to Tove Lo’s, “Hey You Got Drugs?”