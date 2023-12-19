Top Albums of 2011 – No.3: Arctic Monkeys, ‘Suck It And See’

This fourth effort from Sheffield’s indie darlings was somewhat overlooked this year, despite it being right up there as one of their most consistent and interesting albums to date.

Perhaps it’s because they’ve been around so long and delivered great albums so consistently that a new, great Arctic Monkeys album has now just become an expected part of the musical landscape, rather than something to be celebrated.

Credit where it’s due though, Suck It And See deserves a bit of recognition, thanks to its lovely blend of soft and rocky textures and some of the best lyrics to be found anywhere this year – “That’s not a skirt girl / That’s a sawn off shotgun / And I can only hope you’ve got it aimed at me”.

After the heavy and slightly indulgent nature of Humbug, it was good to hear a brighter and more focussed Arctic Monkeys on Suck It And See – with just the right amount of romance to suggest the Sheffield boys have been listening to a bit more Richard Hawley and a little less Queens Of The Stone Age recently.

What our review said: “Suck It And See goes for a more mature and accomplished song-writing tone – and ends up being the Arctic Monkeys best album yet.”

Key Tracks: 'The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala', 'All My Own Stunts', 'Piledriver Waltz':









Arctic Monkeys – ‘Suck It And See’ tracklisting

01. She’s Thunderstorms

02. Black Treacle

03. Brick By Brick

04. The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala

05. Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved You Chair

06. Library Pictures

07. All My Own Stunts

08. Reckless Serenade

09. Piledriver Waltz

10. Love Is A Lazerquest

11. Suck It And See

12. That’s Where You’re Wrong



