Top 10 acoustic guitar songs – ever!

I had the idea to do a post about the best acoustic guitar songs and thought it would be fun to try and put together a list of my favourites. As soon as I started though, the ‘fun’ turned to despair as I had to start choosing which classics to include and which to leave out. It’s not easy, trust me!

After much deliberation, here’s my list of the best acoustic guitar songs ever recorded. Some aren’t strictly acoustic, but they’re all heavily-reliant on an acoustic guitar.

I’d love to know what you guys think so leave your suggestions in the comments at the bottom and maybe we can start building a bigger list.

01. Pink Floyd – ‘Wish You Were Here’





02. Neil Young – ‘Don’t Let It Bring You Down’





03. Led Zeppelin – ‘Stairway To Heaven’





04. Bob Dylan – ‘The Times They Are A Changin’’





05. The Beatles – ‘Blackbird’





06. America – ‘A Horse With No Name’





07. Johnny Cash – ‘Hurt’





08. Oasis – ‘Wonderwall’





09. Bob Marley – ‘Redemption Song’





10. Eagles – ‘Hotel California’

I’ve also made the below Spotify playlist, which features every song on the list except for ‘Blackbird’ – as The Beatles still aren’t on Spotify. If you’re looking for a new guitar to practice these songs on, then Normans have the best acoustic guitar range.