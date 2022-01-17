Tinashe Previews a Visual for Her New Upcoming Song

Tinashe has big surprises for 2018. She is planning to release a few singles, as we know from a news a few days back, and now she has previewed a music video. What does that say? At least one of the singles is coming out and it will be coupled with a music video. Tinashe herself confirmed it by saying “On my way… 2 more days.”

So, Tinashe is releasing three new singles. The first single will be out in 2 days along with a music video. I can’t wait and so will you once you watch the quick snippet that R&B singer posted on social media.

In the teaser, you see a crew of dancers on a pickup truck. They drive through a desert as the sirens go loud. Tinashe also makes an appearance in the snippet and looks absolutely stunning. She is full of confidence and that tells me something quite obvious: she is going to serve another fabulously choreographed visual. We’re in for a visual treat, that I’m sure.

Is 2018 going to be a huge year for the R&B singer? She has shown her intentions already and I’m pretty confident that she will continue releasing new material throughout the year. With what we’ve seen so far, it could be one of her best years. We wish her all the best. Now check out the visual she previewed recently on social media.

Watch Tinashe’s latest music video – Short snippet