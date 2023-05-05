This week’s new single releases – 5 May

Phil Lickley takes us through the pick of this week’s new singles.

Armin Van Buuren feat. Trevor Guthrie – ‘This Is What It Feels Like’

[rating:2/5]

The second single from his latest album is an average affair. Guthrie’s smooth vocals over the top make the record, but they lack any energy or killer hook and, in many ways, feel like they were written for a different music track, and Buuren’s electronic backing has been heard many times before. A perfectly serviceable track but that’s damning with faint praise.

Chris Malinchak – ‘So Good To Me’

[rating:2/5]

‘So Good To Me’ continues in a similar vein. More casual and relaxed, it’s another tune that’s there but not really making much of an impact. Subtle and chill-out it may be, with enough changes and elements to keep your interest, but ultimately forgettable and too distant. If you want to sit back and relax then switch this on, otherwise let it pass.

The Courteeners – ‘Van Der Graaff’

[rating:3/5]

‘Van Der Graaff’ – named after the creator of one of the best bits of scientific apparatus – is a slower number than I’d expected from the Mancunian band. It’s not their biggest number and lacks the indie power they’re known for (think ‘You Overdid It Doll’), but there’s something about the chorus that stands out even if I can’t put my finger on it. It has a slow start but it’s one that shows its hand with a little patience, I can see this becoming one of their popular singles. Helped by the chorus and the vocal backing, plus a mean guitar-led element, this is a slow burner, but not quite up to their usual standard.

Dido – ‘End Of Night’

[rating:3/5]

‘End of Night’ is a bit of a shift for Dido, balancing her downbeat gloomy vocals over a ‘Lovelight’-esque throbbing beat. It’s nowhere near a club hit but it’s much more experimental than we expect from the singer, though still keeping her trademark sound. It’s perhaps a little too repetitive as it reaches its conclusion but at least it ticks the catchy box. It’s not going to be remembered as one of her huge hits but is still a welcome listen with an enjoyable song structure and progression.

Drumsound & Bassline Smith feat. Fleur – ‘One In A Million’

{rating:2/5]

Out of the similar sounding club tracks released this week, this is the best and most high octane, but it’s still nothing great. Fleur is an attractive voice on the record though there is some obvious autotune to help her, but the lyrics aren’t substantial enough to support the record. Fast-paced and danceable, it’ll fit in with the mix of a night out but as a standalone track it lacks any inspiration and the chorus is crying out for some real excitement.

Gabrielle Aplin – ‘Panic Cord’

[rating:2.5/5]

Aplin’s third single ‘Power Cord’ is a pleasant guitar-led ballad on the subject of struggling romance. It’s a pleasing three-a-half-minutes but after the really great ‘Please Don’t Say You Love Me’ this feels less grabbing. That said, it’s well written and performed and shows its hand after a few listens and is a little toe-tapping, but doesn’t really kick up at any points into a classic.

Gamu – ‘Shake The Room’

[rating:3.5/5]

Now this is more like it. Name-checking a range of soul stars, this is a retro-sounding jazzy hit. Delivered at a quick lick, this is very Mark Ronson in sound, supported by Gamu’s fun and powerful voice. She may have been ejected from the X-Factor under controversial circumstances, but here she makes up on lost ground, throwing in a more rappy section to proceedings to add more to the recipe. If you enjoy the music of Imelda May or Caro Emerald then definitely pick this up.

Hot Natured feat. Anabel Englund – ‘Reverse Skydiving’

[rating:3.5/5]

Built around a lyrical selection of contradictions, this smooth, slick track hooks you in with its rhyming and Englund’s catchy, distinctive voice. The beat and backing aren’t anything particularly special, though are funky enough to carry the piece. Very enjoyable and a promising first big hit.

Jai McDowall – ‘Got To Let Go’

[rating:2/5]

Having appeared on ‘American Idiot’, ‘The X Factor’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, the latter which he won, McDowall continues to release singles. Post-Syco ‘Got To Let Go’ is sadly typical-reality-show fodder. In marked contrast to Gamu’s uptempo, memorable release this week, this track is a pondering ballad that is decidedly average. His voice is great but it’s wrapped albatross-like around a lacklustre song that will be pretty much forgotten by the end of the week, though the chorus is perhaps a little bit of a grower.

M.O – ‘Ain’t Got Time’

[rating:3.5/5]

A three-piece girl band that feels like a cross between Mis-Teeq and Stooshe, this is an r’n’b hit sparking with attitude. Poppy in style, its chorus is a success and supported by some interesting verses. Standing out in a week of poor single releases, this should be a good hit for the group.

Passenger – ‘Let Her Go’

[rating:4/5]

And following that, another great single at the tail-end of this week’s releases. Light and faltering vocalled singer Mike Rosenberg makes this track: a touching, simply produced but engaging song that kicks up the music and brings out the strings in all the right places. Destined to be one of the big songs of the year.

Swiss Lips – ‘U Got The Power’

[rating:4.5/5]

And last but not least, the best song of the week. Immediately engaging with a great tempo, set of verses and an instantly memorable chorus, this sounds both modern and retro. If you don’t have this stuck in your head after a couple of listens then I’ll be very surprised. The 80s are back and great and this could be the sound of the summer.

