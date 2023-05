Just like their music, nothing much happens in the xx’s video for new single ‘Chained’, but it’s simple beauty pulls you in anyway. Directed by Young Replicant in partnership with The Creators Project, the video features the three band members drowning in glorious slo-mo in a swimming pool. Watch the promo below and let me know what you think:



‘Chained’ is the latest single to be taken from the xx’s acclaimed second album Coexist.