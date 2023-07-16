16 JUL

Watch: The xx unveil ‘Angels’ – the first track from album ‘Coexist’

Well who’d have thunk it? The xx have only gone all Guetta on us with their banging new floor-filling classic ‘Angels’.

Only kidding, of course – the first single from their upcoming second album Coexist is exactly the kind of moody, atmospheric and beautiful track you would expect from The xx. Check it out here:

The xx announced ‘Angels’ on their Facebook page, saying:

“It’s been a long time since we’ve played you anything new. This song is called ‘Angels’, it is the first single from our new album, Coexist. We’ve been playing this song live recently, so it feels good to share with you the version we’ve been working on for so long. We hope you like it. xx The xx”

‘Angels’ will be released tonight at midnight, and is available as a free download if you preorder Coexist.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

