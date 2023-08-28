The Vaccines release details of their biggest headline tour yet…

The Vaccines have released details of their biggest UK headline tour to date. Following their stint supporting Arctic Monkeys in November, the London band will play 13 headline shows across the UK – starting at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on 21 November and ending at the Brixton O2 Academy on 7 December.

The tour promises to be a fitting send off to a busy year for The Vaccines, which has seen them release their debut album (check out our review: The Vaccines album review) and play a series of high profile festival slots – which began with last weekends Glastonbury festival and includes the forthcoming Reading and Leeds weekender and T In The Park.

Tickets for The Vaccines headline tour go on general sale at 9am this Friday (1 July). For those keen to see them at the Brixton O2 Academy, tickets are already on sale for that one so you better get your skates on!

The Vaccines UK Tour Dates

21 November – Newcastle O2 Academy

23 November – Sheffield O2 Academy

24 November – Lincoln Engine Shed

25 November – Manchester Academy

26 November – Leeds O2 Academy

28 November – Southampton Guildhall

29 November – Oxford O2 Academy

30 November – Norwich UEA

2 December – Bristol O2 Academy

3 December – Cambridge Corn Exchange

4 December – Leamington Spa Assembly

6 December – Eastbourne Winter Gardens

7 December – O2 Academy Brixton



