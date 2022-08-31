The Struts and The Kesha Recorded a Collaboration Song, “Body Talks”

The English Rock Band, “The Struts” announced their collaboration with kesha for their new song, “Body talks” earlier this month. They confessed that they were working with Kesha when the band members arrived as guests at Z100’s “Elvis Duran and The Morning Show” and ever since the fans have been waiting.

The wait is over! The struts and the Kesha have come up with a new song titled “Body talks”. The song was released on digital platforms yesterday morning.

This new song ,”Body Talks” is extremely addictive. You are gonna stick to it, Once you get to listen this mind blowing collaboration by the struts and the kesha.

The song is really energetic and kesha have done it great doubtlessly. We all know she has got a powerful voice. She is golden when she sings!

They have made their fans more excited about it with the release of stunning video. Yes, the struts and the Kesha have blessed their fans with a colorful music video to their new song, “Body Talks”. The amazing video has got a lot in it to love about.

Watch the Music Video to the new song, “Body Talks” by The Struts and Kesha.