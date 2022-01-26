the streets going through hell
The Streets Single – Going Through Hell


the streets going through hell Mike Skinner begins his victory lap as The Streets with ‘Going Through Hell’,  the first single from his final album Computer And Blues – and it seems he’s intent on going out in style.

In direct contrast to the scratchy and rushed songs he’s been putting out on his website, ‘Going Through Hell’ is a classy throw-back to that sumptiously produced and distinctive Streets sound we fell in love with all those years ago – with clattering beats, fuzzy guitars and a simple melody fit to grace any football terrace.

Oh yeah, it also features a resurgent Robert Harvey on vocal duties – reminding us how much we miss The Music!

