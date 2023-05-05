Single review: The LaFontaines – ‘Under The Storm ‘

‘Under The Storm’ is a song with multiple identities and it struggles at times to keep them all in check but in throwing such variety at your eardrums it at least manages to hold your interest. Mixing in some beat-heavy rap sections, more traditional choruses, a layered break-down nearer the end and the clap-based opening, this is a song that keeps delivering you some surprises and its magic lies in its willingness to not stay still.

Catchy and intriguing.

(7/10)

Buy: Under the Storm

Like this: Like Loading...