The Full List of Grammy Awards Nominations for 2018

If you missed it when the nominations were announced this Tuesday, here is your chance to see them again.

It will be the 60th rendition of the Grammys Awards. This year, the awards will be held at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Below, you can read a quick summary and then explore the full nominations list.

A Quick Look at the Nominations for 2018 Grammys

The star with the highest nominations this year is Jay-Z. He has 8 nominees in different categories.

Kendrick Lamar has the second most number of nominations with 7 nominations for him.

Bruno Mars has six nominations for this year’s Grammys.

James Gordon will host this year’s award show.

NOMINATIONS

Album of the year

Awaken, My Love – Childish Gambino

4:44 – Jay-Z

Damn – Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama – Lorde

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Record of the Year

“Redbone” by Childish Gambino

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber –

“The Story of O.J.” by Jay-Z

“Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“4:44” by Jay-Z

“Issues” by Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255” by Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Pop solo performance

Kelly Clarkson, Love So Soft

Kesha, Praying

Lady Gaga, Million Reasons

Pink, What About Us

Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Pop duo/group performance

