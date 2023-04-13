The Cast Of Cheers Video for ‘Animals’…

Irish indie quartet The Cast Of Cheers are gearing up for the release of their eagerly awaited debut album Family (out 18 June) with the cool new video for latest single ‘Animals’, which you can see right here:
‘Animals’ follows hot on the heels of debut single ‘Family’ – and should keep the buzz for the album going until its release in June. Leading up to the albums release, The Cast Of Cheers are hitting the road, supporting Blood Red Shoes in April before their own headline tour in May. Full dates are below:
April
UK TOUR with Blood Red Shoes
27 – Concorde 2, Brighton
28 – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
29 – O2 Academy, Oxford
May
1 – Trinity, Bristol
2 – Waterfront, Norwich
3 – Heaven, London
4 – HMV Institute, Birmingham
5 – Academy, Manchester
7 – Zanzibar, Liverpool
8 – The Cluny, Newcastle
9 – Tunnels, Aberdeen
10 – King Tuts, Glasgow
12 – Cockpit, Leeds
13 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham