The Best Songs Ever Created About Gambling

If a love song is to inspire love, then a gambling song is to inspire you in your gambling. As everybody needs inspiration to bring out the best in whatever one does, gamblers too need inspiration to get away with awesome and amazing gambling loots. Here are some of the best gambling songs that would surely inspire you in your games and push your winning stretch farther.

The Ace of Spades by Motorhead

If you play, go for the flow, that’s what Ace of Spades by Motorhead is telling gamblers to win their game. “Read them and whip them, and Ace of Spade will turn you on“is another strong message that would make you bash your opponent. For Blackjack players this song is a sure hitter for that magic 21.

The Tumbling Dice by the Rolling Stones