The Black Keys Turn Blue
18 MAY

Watch: The Black Keys and RZA – ‘The Baddest Man Alive’ Video

The latest cut from the star-studded soundtrack to RZA’s directorial debut ‘The Man With The Iron Fists’ hit the web today – and it’s a blinder. Directed by regular Black Keys collaborator Chris Marrs Piliero, the video features RZA and the assorted members of The Black Keys fighting over the last fortune cookie in a Chinese restaurant. Check it out here:

‘The Baddest Man Alive’ is the third track from the soundtrack to be given a promo video, following Kanye’s ‘White Dress’ and the Method Man featuring ‘Built For This’.

Post Author: Harvey Dyer

