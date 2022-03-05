Mind Mischief remix The Field
05 MAR

Listen: Tame Impala – ‘Mind Mischief’ (The Field remix)

There’s something about Tame Impala’s particular brand of woozy, spaced-out psych-rock that makes them eminently remixable. The latest remix of a Lonerism track to pop up on the internet is The Field’s reworking of ‘Mind Mischief’, which will feature on the single release of the track along with a remix by Ducktails.

The Field’s remix is a dreamy, stretched out (11 minutes long!) reworking that bears very little resemblance to the source material – but is a pretty awesome track in it’s own right.

Listen to it here:

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

1 thought on “Listen: Tame Impala – ‘Mind Mischief’ (The Field remix)

    Arbro

    (2013-12-09 - 9:15 pm)

    Is there an instrumental version?

