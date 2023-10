Aussie psychedelic’s Tame Impala are releasing their second album Lonerism next week, and as is the way these days they are streaming it online a week early. Listen to it in full below, courtesy of NPR:

Lonerism is the follow-up to Tame Impala’s 2009 debut InnerSpeaker and features the previously released singles ‘Apocalypse Dreams’ and ‘Elephant’. The album is out in the UK next Monday (8 October). Preorder it from Amazon: