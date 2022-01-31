So this is what Burial looks like…

Although he’s been the subject of many a conspiracy theory over the years, deep down everyone knew that Burial really was just a pretty ordinary, albeit very talented, guy called Will.

Rumours about his identity have ranged from Four Tet, Skrillex, Banksy and even Al Gore (for some reason!) in recent memory – but no one ever REALLY believed them, did they?

Today Burial, or to use his full name: William Emmanuel Bevan posted a selfie on the Hyperdub site (above) and had the following message for fans:

I just want to say thnk you to anyone out there who liked my burial tunes & supported me over the years. its really appreciated. Massive thank you anyone who got my records & all producers, DJs, radio stations, labels, shops, writers & journalists.. anyone who played my tunes, gave them a listen, or helped me out with it, made me want to keep going with it….

…I want to do some new tunes this year to send to my boss Steve and the label because they’ve been going 10 years now and have stuck by me. Hopefully by the end of most years I have done some tunes that are decent enough to release.