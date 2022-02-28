Snoh Aalegra Shares a Music Video For, “I Want You Around” Featuring A$AP Twelvyy. Watch Here:

The Swedish singer and songwriter, “Snoh Nowrozi” who is better known under her stage name, “Snoh Aalegra” has shared a new song titled, “I Want You Around”. It was accompanied with a music video as well directed by I.P.W and Alexander Black.

The song, “I Want You Around” was co-written by Snoh Aalegra with , “Marcus James”, “Andrew Joseph Gradwohl”, “Milton Eugene Lilly”, “Cam O’bi”, “Philip Anthony Coleman”, and “Robert Watson”. The track will be a part of the Swedish singer’s forthcoming EP.

I Want You Around is a soft ballad. The music video features Snoh with her boyfriend and the American rapper, “A$AP Twelvyy”.

The video shows the couple enjoying their time together. It sees them hanging out together in a car. They will go to a beach also. Simply put, this video is a gift for all the couples out there, you hear me?

Watch the music video to Snoh Aalegra’s new song, “I Want you Around”: