Single Review: “Can’t Have”: Another EDM by Pitbull Featuring Steven A. Clark

There’s no date announced for the release of Pitbull’s long-awaited music album “Climate Change” but he managed to release a brand new single titled “Can’t Have” featuring Steven A. Clark on November 21st, 2016. There’s no public announcement for Ape Drums produced track “Can’t Have” to be a part of his forthcoming LP “Climate Change.”

Pitbull did say in his interview about the new single:

“If you don’t know where you’re from, you don’t know where you’re going. If you don’t stand up for something, you’ll fall for anything. That’s what “Can’t Have” is all about.”

He also thanked Steven A. Clark and Ape Drums for joining him on this record. You will hear Pitbull talking about how he started his career as a guy with “no house” and now he owns all the buildings on a block in 305 area code (Florida) from where he can view the Central Park and ocean. Pitbull calls him representative of all the hardcore niggas living in 305 area.

“Can’t Have” is a classy EDM Club banger that will be played in the clubs, parties and pubs this winters. How could we not mention the parties on the Miami beach, Florida! Though, it was shocking to see just a few thousand views of the audio track released on VEVO. Maybe, releasing a music video would make it more popular!

Listen: “Can’t Have” By Pitbull Feat Steven A. Clark