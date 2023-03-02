Single Review: “Ayo” by Chris Brown ft. Tyga

It has nearly half a decade for Chris Brown and Tyga to release sequel to their debut collaboration. This new single is titled “Ayo” has been released since a month. Now Chris Brown and Tyga have dropped a Colin Tilley-directed visuals for the track. The video shows Tyga and Chris Brown tying to lead on each other in terms on luxuriousness. They have everything to showoff including money-filled pools and golden toilets. Riding a Lamborghini is almost always a part of such videos and this one is no exception. As they race their Lamborghinis to find out who is better at it, Police starts chasing them. The police party is led by comedian Mike Epps which turns a routine police chase into a fun thing.

“Ayo” is a part of collaborative project of Chris Brown and Tyga – ‘Fan of a Fan: The Album’. The album was out last week and it features a long list of collaborations from 50 Cent, Wale, Push, Lil Boosie and Ty Dolla.

The track has received positive critical reception so far with good scores for its catchy chorus and rap verses. The track has an overall fun-loving pop appeal that makes it a surefire radio hit. Although it shares some similarities with Chris Brown’s 2014 single “Loyal”, “Ayo” still manages to impress without sounding similar.

Watch “Ayo” by Chris Brown ft. Tyga – Official