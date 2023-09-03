Single Review: “Won’t Look Back” by Duke Dumont

“Won’t look Back” is a brand new, catchy single by Duke Dumont. After two consecutive hits on the charts ‘I Got U’ and ‘Need U 100%’, it seems that Duke Dumont is in a habit of doing this. The song is an amalgamation of throwback disco vibes, prominent bass and intense vocals. It has the tendency to rock the charts and make an impact on UK charts and clubs in a similar fashion to Duke’s previous hits.

The track throw catchiest hooks and lively beats, which instantly grab the attention of a listener. It is his first single that doesn’t feature “U” in the title and with this song Duke has also finished his first debut album, which is going to turn out a great hit as it looks. The thumping beat that you can listen throughout the song is perfectly matched with the piano and reminds the listener about nineties, yet it is equipped with a modern attitude.

Duke mount started pouring music in the ears, by making ringtones nearly ten years ago. It has definitely given him a way to judge what the listeners want to hear and laid a foundation of his back to back success in recent years. You can listen to “Won’t Look Back” and you will know how Duke is so good at understanding his fans.

Watch “Won’t Look Back” by Duke Dumont