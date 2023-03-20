Single Review: “Living Room Flow” by Jhene Aiko

Jhene Aiko is back with her new song “Living Room Flow”. This slow and tranquil R&B jam is all about living a life without having to commit and feeling blessed about that. The track is produced by Fisticuffs and written by Jhene Aiko herself. The L.A. singer has done everything right to please the man in this record and to be honest, it is a little treat that can become an anthem for many women who are craving for sex without any strings attached to it. This song tells your why it is so great. You don’t have to worry about staying till the morning or packing your clothes.

The sultry banger “Living Room Flow” was released at a time when Jhene Aiko is about to start musical tour to join J.Cole on the European leg of his 2014 Forest Hills Drive that will keep her busy for next few months. She just celebrated her 27th birthday and instead of getting cozy about it, she came up with a song – a gift for her fans. This is the kind of attitude that fans have always seen from Jhene. She just keeps coming up with great music.

Although “Living Room Flow” is her only new material in a while, being away from music hasn’t affected her ability to render perfect vocals over sensual vibes. You can clearly feel that she is in her elements throughout this track. Listen to the track below and leave your comments at the end. We’d love to hear your say on Jhene’s new track.

Listen “Living Room Flow” by Jhene Aiko