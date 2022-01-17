The Norwegian singer and songwriter, “Sigrid Solbakk Raabe” who is known professionally under her stage name, “Sigrid” is working on her upcoming debut album titled, “Sucker Punch”. The album is supposed to be released on 1st of March, 2019.

From the album, Sigrid has now shared a new song titled, “Don’t Feel Like Crying”. This is her second single yet released from the album following the previously released title song, “Sucker Punch”.

Don’t Feel Like Crying is a lovely pop release. I just love it. From the lyrics to the vocals, everything is so catchy. You are gonna love the production.

After her hit song, “Strangers”, I think this song deserves to be a massive hit as well. Enjoy!

Listen to Sigrid’s new song, “Don’t Feel Like Crying”:

The Norwegian singer talked to the media about the song and said, “There’s a certain grace to heartache. A sort of…epic grace! I like good, heartfelt pop songs”.

Sigrid has planned and announced tours of UK, Spain, Germany and more. Here is the link to more tours details.