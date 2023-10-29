Richard Ashcroft says The Verve will not reform again

Ex-Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft has said he sees no reason why he and his ex-bandmates would decide to reform The Verve.

Speaking to Shortlist magazine, Ashcroft said: “I can’t see any reason why, after headlining Glastonbury, headlining Coachella, headlining in Japan and making an album that’s better than 99 per cent of other bands’ albums, The Verve would come back together.”

The Wigan-born frontman also used the interview to attack the current chart trend for duets and guest-vocalists: “… you see someone’s album coming out and there are 15 different people on it. The younger generation, like the Dizzees, are getting into ‘Top Trumps’ music — “I’m going to Top Trump you with how many guests I’ve got.”

Ashcroft's new group, RPA and The United Nations of Sound, release their new album, United Nations of Sound, on 19 July. You can pre-order copies now at the official website.




