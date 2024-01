US grunge pioneers Pixies have today released another brand new EP. The aptly titled ‘EP2’ follows on from last year’s equally aptly titled ‘EP1’ and features four brand new tracks: ‘Blue Eyed Hexe’, ‘Magdalena’, ‘Greens And Blues’ and ‘Snakes’.

‘EP2’ is available as a limited edition 10” vinyl, as well as an mp3 download costing £4. Check out their website for full details (there’s also a new hoodie on there if you’re in need of one!)

Watch the video for ‘Blue Eyed Hexe’ below: