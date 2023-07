Finally following up ‘Nasty’, Pixie Lott returns with this summer-tinged pop number that, though lacking the distinctiveness of that first cut, has enough pop-and-dance energy to carry it.

The Calvin Harris aping and simple, repetitive chorus feel tired but the post-chorus production helps make up for it. It’s not going to be the song that defines Lott’s discography, but as a fun pop song it’s perfectly fine – but she needs something more distinctive to hold my interest.

(6.5/10)