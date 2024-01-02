Watch: Peace Video for ‘Wraith’

Peace are officially a ‘hot’ and ‘up and coming’ band, thanks to being included on the BBC Sound Of 2013 shortlist. So it’s time for them to start making some proper waves as they build up to the release of their as-yet-untitled debut album. So here they are with the semi-controversial video for new single ‘Wraith’:
‘Wraith’ is due out 13 January on Columbia Records.
Peace were recently confirmed as part of next years NME Awards Tour, along with fellow ‘hot’ and ‘up and coming’ bands Django Django, Palma Violets and the not-so-hot-and-up-and-coming Miles Kane. They will play:
FEBRUARY 2013
07 O2 Academy, Newcastle
08 Academy 1, Manchester
09 O2 Academy, Leeds
11 O2 Academy, Glasgow
12 Rock City, Nottingham
13 O2 Academy, Liverpool
15 UEA, Norwich
16 O2 Academy, Birmingham
17 Great Hall, Cardiff
19 O2 Academy, Bristol
20 O2 Academy, Bournemouth
21 Dome, Brighton
23 O2 Brixton Academy, London