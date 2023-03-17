Peace announce UK tour in May and June

Peace are fresh out of the studio after finishing their second album and have just announced a bunch of UK tour dates for May and June 2014.

The Birmingham band, who released their debut album In Love last year, will play 13-dates in total starting at Keele University Ballroom on 27 May and finishing on 13 June at Worthing Pavillion. The full dates and tour announcement video trailer thing are all below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 21 March, with a presale on Wednesday (19 March). To get in on the presale you have to sign up to the bands mailing list (full details on their official site).

Peace, May/June 2014 UK tour dates:

MAY

27 Keele University Ballroom

28 Warrington, Parr Hall

29 Kendal, Brewery Arts Centre

31 Dundee, Fat Sams

JUNE

01 Inverness, Ironworks

02 Middlesborough, Empire

04 Wrexham, Central Station

05 Aberystwyth, Arts Centre

09 Leamington Spa, The Assembly

10 Bath, Komedia,

11 Falmouth, Princess Pavilion

12 Swansea, Sin City

13 Worthing, Pavillion