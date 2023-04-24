Passion Pit announce second album ‘Gossamer’

US electro-pop darlings Passion Pit have today announced they will release their second album in July. Called Gossamer, the album is the follow-up to their 2009 debut album Manners – which featured the awesome ‘Sleepyhead’, above.

According to their official website, Passion Pit will release Gossamer on 24 July.

The band are playing a full US tour in support of Gossamer throughout the summer, with their only UK dates taking place at this years Reading and Leeds Festivals.