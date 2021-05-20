Paris Hilton makes her long-awaited Comeback with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike on “B.F.A”

Although providing us with her bangers on several occasions in 13’, 14’ and earlier last year with “I Need You”, her last and only album came 13 long years ago. Her album named “Paris” was a huge success and was critically acclaimed in the pop world. Since that, she hasn’t been on that top she should have been.

A week ago she released the audio for this single, and now she has released on a sexy video featuring some familiar faces to rock the stage.

Reality Show Super Star Kim Kardashian makes a cameo appearance while the 38-years old sing some memorable lyrics “All I see is Fuckboys everywhere tryna make a pass” then she changes the beat with “But I can’t stop thinking about my best friend’s ass”.

“Best friends Ass” as the title shows is about a classy affair and the video explains it all, featuring the other collaborators too. Looks like Hilton is starting on the right track. Take a look at the video below.

