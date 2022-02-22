Olivia O’Brien Delivers a Music Video For, “Love Myself”. Watch Now:

The American singer and songwriter, “Olivia O’Brien” has shared a new music video for her song, “Love Myself”. The song was released earlier this month.

Olivia O’Brien is working on her debut album called, “Was It Even Real?” which is supposed to be released in Spring 2019. This new song will appear on her debut album.

The music video is so catchy, I am sure you are gonna love it. It sees Olivia wearing wigs of different colors. She will be accompanied by her own duplicates.

Olivia will sing the song while sitting in front of the mirror, she looks stunning.

Favorite scene? It is when she wears a purple wig with black dress. Watch the video and Don’t forget to tell us which scene do you like the most?

Watch the music video to Olivia O’Brien’s song, “Love Myself”:

Olivia has planned and announced Was It Even Real Tour is support of her upcoming album. The tour starts with the first performance at Kilby Court in Salt Lake City, UT on 31st of March 2019.

Click here to get your tickets and learn more about the tour details.